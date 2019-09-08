eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given a $150.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been assigned a $150.00 price objective by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eHealth from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, First Analysis raised eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.06. 889,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,217. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 128.67 and a beta of 1.11. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $112.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beth A. Brooke acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.24 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $539,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,627 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,613 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. FMR LLC increased its position in eHealth by 1,540.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,644,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,184 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,838,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,763,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in eHealth by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 233,335 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,464,000 after purchasing an additional 214,475 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.