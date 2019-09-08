Eidoo Market Cap Hits $17.37 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. Eidoo has a total market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $581,027.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OKEx. In the last week, Eidoo has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00214374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01293928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00017950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00088869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,288,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,001,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

