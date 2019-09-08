Eight Capital Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$66.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NA stock opened at C$63.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.41. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$54.37 and a 52 week high of C$65.39. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.