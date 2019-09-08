Elastic (XEL) Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Elastic has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastic has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastic coin can now be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastic alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019403 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000126 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Elastic

Elastic (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastic is www.elastic.pw. The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org.

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.