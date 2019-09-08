ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ECIFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Get ELECTRICITE DE/ADR alerts:

ECIFY opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.81. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.