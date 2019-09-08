Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.12

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Upbit. Emercoin has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $8,961.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,411,007 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: xBTCe, HitBTC, Upbit, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

