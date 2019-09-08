Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,486 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $25,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,137,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,115,000 after purchasing an additional 355,369 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 188,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $939,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $62.25. 2,323,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,692. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $500,140.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,027 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.