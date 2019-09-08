Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ENRFF opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $15.03.

