Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. 2,682,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,630. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.72%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.