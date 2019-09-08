Equal (EQL) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Equal has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market cap of $478,346.00 and approximately $52,937.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00216181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.01303129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00088842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Equal

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 775,051,812 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,042,413 tokens. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

