Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Equity BancShares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 69,550.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

