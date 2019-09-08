ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 661,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 308,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 227,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,795. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $42.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73.

