Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Evedo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 251.3% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $68,718.00 and approximately $2,096.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.15 or 0.04314138 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,964,771 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.