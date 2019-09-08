Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0024

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Everipedia has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $611,860.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE, Bitfinex and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 9,998,572,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,506,302,133 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, BigONE, Bitfinex, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

