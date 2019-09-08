Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 157,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 59,111.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,541,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

