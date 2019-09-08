ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) One Day Volume Hits $848.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $438,062.00 and $848.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00849569 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006473 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,677,578 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

