Expanse Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. Expanse has a total market cap of $225,361.00 and approximately $2,961.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, YoBit, Upbit and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BiteBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.