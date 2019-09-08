Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 873,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,097 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $27,841,000. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 123.1% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 570,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,306,000 after purchasing an additional 315,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 56.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,407,000 after purchasing an additional 216,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,211,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 196,219 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 791,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $2,778,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $250,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

