Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,532.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 71,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 791,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,691. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $80.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $2,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.