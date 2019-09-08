Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Receives $9.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOG. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

NASDAQ XOG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 2,440,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $475.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 318.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,304,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 992,936 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 11,714,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 514,665 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $5,758,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.