Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 171.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,946 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082,989 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 96.1% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 108.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,386,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,563 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA grew its holdings in Fastenal by 97.0% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 3,803,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,476 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 98.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,591,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,669,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,085. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

