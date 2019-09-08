Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,127 ($80.06) to GBX 6,702 ($87.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 5,735 ($74.94) to GBX 4,740 ($61.94) in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($77.75) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,894.79 ($77.03).

Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a one year high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,025.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,550.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

