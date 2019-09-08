Fetch Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Fetch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market capitalization of $25.97 million and $3.81 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.84 or 0.04291184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Fetch

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,305,858 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

