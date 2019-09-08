Financial Contrast: Alleghany (NYSE:Y) versus Watford (NYSE:WTRE)

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Alleghany shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alleghany and Watford, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 2 3 0 2.60 Watford 0 3 1 0 2.25

Alleghany currently has a consensus price target of $553.67, indicating a potential downside of 29.02%. Watford has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than Alleghany.

Profitability

This table compares Alleghany and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 3.86% 2.88% 0.93% Watford N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alleghany and Watford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $6.89 billion 1.63 $39.53 million $16.13 48.36 Watford $575.23 million 0.96 -$34.88 million N/A N/A

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Watford.

Summary

Alleghany beats Watford on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, management, and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. It distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment manufacturer/remanufacturer of specialty machine tools, as well as custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; and operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company. It also provides technical engineering services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also explores for and produces oil; and owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2018, it owned approximately 125 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

