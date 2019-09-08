Financial Review: Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Pluralsight (NYSE:PS)

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Model N has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluralsight has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Pluralsight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -12.21% -27.17% -8.13% Pluralsight -28.32% -47.43% -16.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Model N and Pluralsight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $154.63 million 6.04 -$28.20 million ($0.73) -39.08 Pluralsight $232.03 million 9.59 -$97.11 million ($1.46) -10.89

Model N has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pluralsight. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluralsight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Model N and Pluralsight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pluralsight 0 1 7 0 2.88

Model N presently has a consensus target price of $24.14, suggesting a potential downside of 15.38%. Pluralsight has a consensus target price of $28.42, suggesting a potential upside of 78.76%. Given Pluralsight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than Model N.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Pluralsight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Model N beats Pluralsight on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

