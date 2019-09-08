Financial Survey: Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) and Lithium Americas (OTCMKTS:LAC)

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dakota Territory Resource alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dakota Territory Resource and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Territory Resource and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Territory Resource N/A -3.35% 26.14% Lithium Americas -497.84% -27.94% -17.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dakota Territory Resource and Lithium Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 58.51 -$28.27 million ($0.26) -12.23

Dakota Territory Resource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lithium Americas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dakota Territory Resource has a beta of -1.9, suggesting that its share price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Territory Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.