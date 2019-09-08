Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given a C$28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Finning International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.75.

TSE FTT opened at C$22.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$21.17 and a 52-week high of C$33.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.16.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

