First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 0.9% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned 0.18% of First Republic Bank worth $29,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,918,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,144,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,438,000 after purchasing an additional 161,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after purchasing an additional 764,661 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,720,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,810,000 after purchasing an additional 509,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,703,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.19. 875,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

