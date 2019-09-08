First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 435.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,998 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165,491 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,251,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 81,822 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,111,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. 149,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,122. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

