Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of FRPT opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $470,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,829 shares of company stock worth $3,304,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 749.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,147,000 after purchasing an additional 372,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after purchasing an additional 224,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Freshpet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

