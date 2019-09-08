Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.52 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $28.52 million and approximately $932,699.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024795 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00144981 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,426.95 or 0.99790508 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003383 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000575 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000395 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,863,931 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

