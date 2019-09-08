FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $9,603.00 and $21,225.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00316136 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051076 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009591 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006948 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000089 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

