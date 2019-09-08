FuzeX (FXT) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $26,219.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Token Store and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00216547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.01310695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000381 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Allbit, IDEX, CoinBene, Token Store, Livecoin, CPDAX, Cobinhood and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.