Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) is Matisse Capital’s 8th Largest Position

Matisse Capital decreased its position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,296 shares during the period. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst makes up about 2.9% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst during the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 80,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst alerts:

NYSE GGZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 31,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,156. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.