Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Gates Industrial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on Gates Industrial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.43.

GTES stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 883,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $809.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Grant Gawronski purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha purchased 246,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $1,954,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,286,808 shares of company stock worth $10,573,815. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,823 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

