General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,569,043,000 after purchasing an additional 215,179 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,552,000 after purchasing an additional 383,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,080,000 after purchasing an additional 193,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.35.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.67. The company had a trading volume of 682,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,886. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $207.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

