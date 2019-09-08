GeoCoin Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $598,965.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00674688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002684 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

