GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, GMP Securities began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.65. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 71.41%. Analysts expect that GeoPark will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in GeoPark by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 86,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 111,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 221,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in GeoPark by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

