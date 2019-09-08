Gifto (GTO) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Binance. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00214374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01293928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00017950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00088869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network, Bittrex, CPDAX, Coinnest, Bancor Network, Allbit, Cobinhood, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx, Bibox, Bithumb, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

