Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on Gladstone Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $275.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.87.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 115.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

