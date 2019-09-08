Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.09 ($58.25).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 1-year high of €47.68 ($55.44).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

