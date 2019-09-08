Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will report $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.93 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $15.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.99 billion to $15.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.19. 3,035,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,070. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

