Graco (NYSE:GGG) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

GGG stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 91.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

