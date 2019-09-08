GravityCoin (GXX) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a market cap of $103,253.00 and approximately $2,450.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00216025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.01284345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00089009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,521,906 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

