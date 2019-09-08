Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 226.25 ($2.96).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNC. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target (up from GBX 205 ($2.68)) on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Numis Securities boosted their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of GNC stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 225 ($2.94). 1,311,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.33.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

