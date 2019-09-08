GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Given a $91.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) received a $91.00 target price from research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRUB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB remained flat at $$60.40 during midday trading on Friday. 2,862,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $55.61 and a 12-month high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,119.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $53,116.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,653.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,028 shares of company stock worth $1,967,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

