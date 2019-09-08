Hacken Achieves Market Capitalization of $934,367.00 (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Hacken has a total market cap of $934,367.00 and approximately $14,468.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hacken token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Kuna and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.84 or 0.04291184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Hacken

Hacken is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken.

Hacken Token Trading

Hacken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

