Hammerson’s (HMSO) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hammerson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hammerson to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 331.75 ($4.33).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.35. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 471.90 ($6.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.31%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

