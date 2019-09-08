Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine A. Eade acquired 39,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 89,915 shares of company stock worth $223,889. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 635.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

