HashCoin (HSC) Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $441.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

